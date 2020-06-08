Fox News Expands Its Existing Partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

Fox News and SiriusXM have expanded their existing broadcast partnership, vp of Fox News Audio John Sylvester announced earlier today.

As a part of the new agreement, all of Fox News Podcasts’ original programming is now available to Pandora’s users across all tiers of the service. Additionally, the platform’s daily news digest, The Fox News Rundown, now airs weekday mornings on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel 125.

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership, ensuring SiriusXM and Pandora’s combined over 100 million listeners continued access to our cutting edge news coverage, as well as our best in class lifestyle and opinion programming,” Sylvester said in a statement.

This expansion comes less than a year after Fox News and SiriusXM struck a deal so SiriusXM subscribers could continue to get Fox News, FBN and Fox News Headlines 24/7 content.

Through this new agreement, a one-hour version of The Fox News Rundown now airs on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 each weekday at 5 a.m. ET. The Fox News Rundown features a team of Fox News Radio anchors and reporters, including Jacqui Heinrich, Dave Anthony, Lisa Brady, Jessica Rosenthal and Chris Foster, as they break down the day’s top headlines, present interviews with newsmakers and provide insights from Fox News reporters stationed around the world.

The expanded partnership also includes podcasts such as the Fox News Radio Newscast, the Fox Business Hourly Report and I’ll Tell You What, co-hosted by Dana Perino and Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt.

The agreement also makes Fox News Radio’s three nationally syndicated talk shows, The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show available to Pandora listeners. This builds upon Pandora’s existing portfolio of Fox News programming, including the audio of Fox News Channel’s evening and prime-time shows: The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle and Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.

