Fox News Draws Most Viewers for Biden’s Address on Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

Below are the most-current Nielsen ratings for live coverage of President Biden’s televised address following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Fox News was the most-watched network for the address, which started at 4 p.m. ET and ran until around 4:20 p.m. ET.

FNC averaged 3.71 million total viewers and 633,531 adults 25-54 in that 30 minute time period, No. 1 on all of TV. ABC averaged more total viewers than CNN and CBS. However, CNN averaged more adults 25-54 than ABC and CBS. NBC’s Nielsen data is not available at this time.

Biden Afghanistan Address Common Coverage — Monday, Aug. 16, 2021



4-4:30 pm ET: (Total Viewers | A25-54 demo)

Fox News: 3,709,000 | 633,531

ABC: 1,936,000 | 411,000

CBS: 1,889,000 | 369,000

CNN: 1,864,000 | 463,000

MSNBC: 1,447,860 | 253,013

NBC: N/A | N/A