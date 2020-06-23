Coverage of President Trump’s Rally Lifted Fox News to Its Highest-Rated Saturday Night Ever

The Bank of Oklahoma Center may have had a surprising number of unoccupied blue seats during Saturday night’s campaign rally. That said, President Trump still managed to draw a massive television audience for the festivities.

According to the most up-to-date data from Nielsen, on Saturday June 20 from 8-10 p.m. ET, which is when FNC presented live coverage of the rally in Tulsa, the network averaged 7.66 million total viewers and 1,54 million adults 25-54. That’s easily the largest audience for any TV show over the weekend, and it lifted Fox News to the status of No. 1 network on all television for the weekend. That’s No. 1 across broadcast and cable.

President Trump’s rally, 8-10 p.m. ET (Nielsen most-current data):

Network Fox News CNN MSNBC • Total Viewers: 7,661,000 2,201,000 1,907,000 • A25-54: 1,536,000 562,000 294,000

FNC also delivered its highest-rated Saturday night prime-time average in network history on June 20, 2020, averaging 6.66 million total viewers and 1.35 million adults 25-54 in the 8-11 p.m. ET daypart.

Saturday, June 20 Prime-Time (Nielsen most-current data):

Network Fox News CNN MSNBC • Total Viewers: 6,655,000 2,189,000 2,063,000 • A25-54: 1,353,000 555,000 338,000

