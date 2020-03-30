Fox News Creates PSA for COVID-19

Using homemade videos with some of its hosts and anchors, Fox News created a We the People public service announcement for the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox Newsers appearing in the PSA, which debuted today, include Chris Wallace, Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson, Bill Hemmer, Neil Cavuto, Harris Faulkner, Dana Perino, Shannon Bream and Sean Hannity.

Take a look:

The PSA was made for the Ad Council. It launches today in conjunction with a new editorial feature called America Together, which includes stories of volunteerism, charitable efforts and everyday heroism in the face of challenges unfolding throughout the coronavirus pandemic. America Together appears across FNC linear and digital platforms.

