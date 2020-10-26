Fox News Confirms ‘A Few’ Positive Covid-19 Cases

Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott and Fox News president Jay Wallace alerted staffers this morning of “a few positive Covid-19 cases at Fox News Media.”

The network said in a memo “we will be further reducing some of the workforce in our buildings and operating virtual wherever possible throughout the week.”

It is unknown which Fox Newsers have tested positive, but the New York Times was first to report last night (and we confirmed) anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who front the network’s top-rated political coverage, as well as The Five co-hosts Dana Perino and Juan Williams will quarantine this week and host their respective shows from home.

The Times reported Sunday night that the aforementioned quartet, as well as Wallace himself, may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 on a private flight from Nashville to New York after covering the final debate last Thursday.

However, TVNewser hears no talent has tested positive, and that there have been no new cases at Fox News since Sunday night.

To the network’s credit, it has been taking all proper precautions, including testing, to keep safe its anchors, reporters and staff. FNC staffers were tested while in Nashville by the network and by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Here’s the full memo, obtained by TVNewser:

