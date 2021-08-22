Fox News, CNN Successfully Evacuate Afghan Staffers From Kabul

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott announced Sunday in a staff memo that the company helped evacuate three Afghan nationals (and their families) who formerly worked alongside the network’s correspondents as “fixers.”

These freelance associates (and an additional Afghan colleague) had served as local producers, translators, assistants and security supporting FNC correspondents in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.

According to Fox News, they are now safe in Doha, Qatar.

CNN helped 10 Afghan colleagues leave the country in the past few days, as per the network’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter.

