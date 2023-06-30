Fox News, CNN Release July 4 Weekend Programming Plans

Independence Day weekend is nearly upon us. Fox News Channel and CNN are among the TV news networks planning special coverage around the 247th anniversary of the U.S. CNN plans to broadcast a special live musical performance featuring several high-profile artists on Tuesday, July 4. Fox will air patriotic-themed programming across the entire weekend, through the 4th.
Here’s more:
CNN:
- CNN’s The Fourth in America, a musical experience featuring all-star performances and firework shows, will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the United States’ independence on Tuesday, July 4 from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET.
- The special will be hosted by CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash and CNN anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC along with CNN anchor Victor Blackwell and host, broadcast journalist, and CNN contributor Cari Champion from San Diego.
- CNN’s The Fourth in America special will feature musical performances from Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, The Plain White T’s, and newly announced performers Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Ludacris and Coi Leray.
- The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.
- Coast-to-coast firework shows will take place in cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington DC.
Fox News:
- Presented by Tunnel to Towers and Prevagen, the special patriotic-themed Independence Day programming will begin on Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday July 4 and feature “Proud American” segments across the Fox News Media platforms.
- Fox & Friends will lead coverage throughout the holiday weekend live from Fox Square in midtown Manhattan.
- Kicking off on Sunday, July 2, Fox & Friends Weekend, co-hosts Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy will be joined by military veteran and FNC contributor Johnny Joey Jones to host special patriotic-themed coverage.
- On Tuesday, July 4, the trio will co-host Fox & Friends, featuring interviews with members of the military, including retired Navy Seal and co-founder of Legacy Expeditions, Mike Sarraille.
- Army veteran and barbecue seasoning business owner Jason Murff will also join the plaza for a live grilling demo.
- Additionally, musical artist Katie Linendoll will perform her hit song Your Hands live on the Square.
- Throughout the special coverage, Fox Nation’s Abby Hornacek will report live from Provo, Utah where she will cover the holiday festivities, including local rodeos, Independence Day festivals, and the town’s iconic grand parade.
- For the main event, FNC will present a two-hour live special entitled, A Big Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 from 8-10 p.m. ET.
- The program will be co-hosted by Fox News Congressional Correspondent Aishah Hasnie, Johnny “Joey” Jones, Fox & Friends First’s Carley Shimkus, and Fox Across America’s Jimmy Failla with correspondent Alexis McAdams reporting live from the top of the Empire State Building.
- The special will include live fireworks from New York City and Washington, D.C., along with patriotic musical performances, and themed packages highlighting stories of American freedom.
- On Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, the network will present Home of the Brave.
- Hosted by Fox & Friends Weekend co-host and retired veteran Pete Hegseth, the program will feature Fox News personalities as they spotlight those influential figures who have made them proud to be Americans. Contributing throughout the hour will be correspondent Benjamin Hall, The Story’s Martha MacCallum, Cross Country’s Lawrence Jones, Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno, and former Staff Sergeant Johnny “Joey” Jones.
- Fox News Audio will also present three, one-hour specials to celebrate the 4th of July.
- The specials, entitled The Brian Kilmeade Show: Education in America, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla: The Politics of Comedy and Fox News Rundown: America’s Crime Crisis, will be available for download on Tuesday, June 27 to the Fox Radio Affiliate Network. Rach special will also be available as podcasts on Apple Podcasts subscription channel Fox News Podcasts+. This platform offers content along with commercial-free episodes of the Fox News Podcasts portfolio.