Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Receives Standing Ovation at Upfront Presentation

TV Upfronts week is here and Fox hosted its star-studded presentation on Monday touting the various programming initiatives from each of its units for the 2024-25 season.

When Fox News had its turn, correspondent Benjamin Hall walked onto the stage and was immediately greeted with a standing ovation. Watch the moving moment here.

As you may recall, Hall was severely injured in 2022 while covering the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He recounted the story of his road to recovery onstage, thanking the Fox community and highlighting the importance of journalism.

“My story is just one of many that’s coming from the frontlines of war,” Hall told the audience. “But that makes the mission and the need to report on these events even more pressing. From Ukraine to the Middle East and here at home, the dedicated journalists of Fox News are trying to inform America—even in the most perilous of circumstances.”

Hall’s presentation included a live toss to award-winning Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, currently reporting on the ground in Israel. They discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as Fox News’ commitment to journalism and bringing viewers important stories from around the world.

Yingst also used his time to praise Hall for his recovery efforts and how he has inspired him and his Fox News colleagues, saying: “I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that hearing your story is so incredibly inspiring. We’re proud to call you both a colleague and a friend.”

A privilege to join my friend @BenjaminHallFNC at the Fox Upfront where we had the opportunity to tell advertisers about the important work we’re doing at Fox News. pic.twitter.com/yRNcGjM6Z7 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 14, 2024

It’s been a busy few days for Hall. Prior to appearing at the Fox upfront, filled in for Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday—his first time in the anchor chair.