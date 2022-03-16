Fox News’ Benjamin Hall ‘Safe and Out of Ukraine’ After Attack That Killed Two Colleagues

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was on assignment in Ukraine and severely injured in a Monday attack that killed two Fox News colleagues—cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and network consultant/Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova—is now “safe and out of Ukraine,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told employees.

“We have an update on our colleague Benjamin Hall who was seriously injured while reporting outside of Kyiv on Monday. He is now safe and out of Ukraine,” Scott said Wednesday morning in a staff memo. “Ben is alert and in good spirits. He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.”

Scott, Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova had been on assignment in Horenka, outside of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire Monday morning.

Hall was injured, but Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were killed.

Bill Hemmer shared the Hall update on-air during America’s Newsroom, adding, “We remind you, please continue to keep him in your prayers as well as Sasha and Pierre, the news from yesterday.” Added Martha MacCallum, “We hope for more good news to come in the days ahead.”

Hemmer continued, “His wife, they’ve been married seven years coming up this summer. His three young daughters back at home. Been a couple of heavy days around here, so that is a dose of good news for Ben.”