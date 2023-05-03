Fox News Announces Recipients of 4th Annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship

Fox News has named Benjamin Fuchs and Kate Parker recipients of the fourth annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship, established by Fox News in 2018, awards eligible children of network employees a monetary stipend per college year for a maximum of four years.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced the winners and said, “We are delighted to recognize Benjamin and Kate, both of whom are exemplary students whose skills extend far beyond the classroom.”

She added, “It’s our great pleasure to continue honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Charles Krauthammer, who contributed so much to Fox News with his brilliant insight and analysis.”

Fuchs, the son of Marketing Promotions and Partnerships Director Debra Fuchs, and Parker, the daughter of video editor Joshua Parker, were also featured on the Tuesday evening broadcast of Special Report with Bret Baier.

Fuchs is a senior at Elwood-John H. Glenn High School in Elwood, N.Y., serving as the vp of the Chamber Strings Orchestra.

Parker attends Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., where she serves as the school’s equity club president.

Krauthammer served as a Fox News contributor from 2002 until his death in June 2018 following a battle with intestinal cancer. Over his 15-year tenure with the network, Krauthammer made frequent appearances on Special Report and Fox News Sunday. However, had been off the network for nearly a year after battling an abdominal tumor and subsequent health complications after it was removed in August 2017.

Krauthammer was an American Pulitzer Prize-winning syndicated journalist and physician as well as a contributing editor to The Weekly Standard. He joined The Washington Post in 1984, where he continued to write a weekly syndicated column until his passing.