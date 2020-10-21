Fox News Election Night Coverage Will Feature Real-Time 3D Graphics and Digitally-Constructed White House

Fox News will unveil brand new election technology across its linear and digital platforms during 2020 presidential race coverage on Election Night.

Broadcasting from FNC’s flagship Studio F, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will use new immersive 3D graphics and enhanced studio technology for live updates, providing viewers access to the election process and comprehensive insight into the evening’s developments.

Real-time 3D graphics and visual effects of a digitally-constructed White House will serve as a backdrop to showcase the status of various races and guide viewers through the developments across both FNC’s and FBN’s live coverage.

Constructed to visually breakdown the path to victory in the House and Senate, graphics will feature “Balance of Power” and “Net Gain” indicators to illustrate turnovers of Democrat and Republican held seats as the results are reported. The network’s Presidential Race Scoreboard, National Popular Vote and Electoral Vote count will be highlighted visually through virtual set and special effects technology in Studio F.

The studio’s signature video chandelier, featuring 528-square-feet of high-resolution graphics around its 14-foot diameter, will function in tandem with the space’s video floor directly beneath it, displaying the latest generation of digital effects.

Here’s what you’ll see on your screen:

Fox News Predictability Meters, designed to calculate how a race in progress is yielding a predicted winner, will be expanded beyond the national level to also analyze potential outcomes of state-by-state races. The “Meters” will provide insight into which candidates hold the winning advantage at any moment in time based upon statistical models, while voting precincts report in and critical votes are being tabulated.

Bill Hemmer’s signature “Bill-board” will also return to provide viewers an interactive presentation platform with new technical capabilities for the 2020 election. Based on real-time data technology, Hemmer’s “Bill-board” will enable a more dynamic view into all election data, census data, and historical data, to drill down state-by-state, county-by-county and illustrate scenarios that can lead the different candidates to the path to victory.

Lastly, a real time ticker of results will also run at the bottom of the screen that will mirror what is seen on the linear channel.

Comments