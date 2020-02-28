Fox News | Politics

Fox News Announces Virginia Town Hall with Mike Bloomberg

By A.J. Katz Comment

Not to be outdone, Fox News is announcing another town hall today, this one with Democratic presidential candidate former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The Fox News-Bloomberg town hall will take place on Monday, the day before the all-important, Super Tuesday, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, Va.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will once again take on co-moderator duties, and this town hall will air on Fox News from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET.

“I could not be more proud that Fox News Channel continues to be a critical platform for all key candidates in the 2020 presidential election,” Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace said in a statement. “With the largest TV news audience in the country, we are eager to continue offering viewers a robust conversation with the top players in contention for the democratic nomination.”

The announcement comes hours after the network confirmed a town hall with President Trump on Thursday in Scranton, Pa. Needless to say, it’s going to be a busy, live event-filled week for FNC.

