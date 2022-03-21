Fox Nation Will Now Be Available on DirecTV as Premium Add-on

Fox News’ subscription streaming service Fox Nation will now be available on DirecTV as a premium add-on with plans to expand availability to DirecTV Stream this summer.

Additionally, Fox Weather, the free ad-supported streaming TV weather service, is scheduled to debut on DirecTV Stream beginning March 29.

“We are proud to work with DirecTV, expanding the distribution of our signature streaming services, Fox Nation and Fox Weather, and offering more opportunities for our dedicated viewers to watch our premier content,” Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

“We want to empower our customers with more capabilities in how they choose to watch the content they care about most,” said DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thun. “We’re pleased to expand our relationship with Fox News and add value for our subscribers by offering Fox Nation and Fox Weather.”

Beginning Sunday, March 20, DirecTV customers can add Fox Nation for $5.99 per month, and at launch, DirecTV customers can enjoy a special limited-time offer that includes a 60-day free trial. Fox Nation’s range of programming includes original series (Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker Carlson Originals, Cops, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace and What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade) and curated programming featuring original and acquired content (the upcoming Yellowstone: One-Fifty hosted by Kevin Costner, Grateful Nation, Keep the Faith, Clint Eastwood: American Outlaw, Fox Justice, All American Christmas). Additionally, subscribers will have access to Fox News primetime shows on demand the next day with Fox Nation’s Fox News Primetime All the Time, and opinion shows such as The Dan Bongino Show.

Located on DirecTV channel 1960 and designated “FOX NTN,” DirecTV subscribers can search for Fox Nation using their usual onscreen programming guide.