Fox Nation to Launch 4-Part Series About Professional Bull Riders

Professional bull riders are coming to Fox News’ lifestyle-focused streaming service, Fox Nation.

Based in Fort Worth, a four-part unscripted series named Last Cowboy Standing will feature an in-depth look into what it takes to become a professional bull riding champion.

“Under the watchful tutelage of five legendary mentors including PBR (Professional Bull Riders) CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason, PBR founding member Cody Lambert, PBR 2002 World Champion J.W. Hart, PBR Ring of Honor member Ross Coleman and PBR 2005 and 2007 World Champion Justin McBride, the cowboys will undergo training, sharing camaraderie and competition as they vie for the ultimate title of Last Cowboy Standing,” Fox Nation said.

The series, which debuts this coming Sunday, May 7, is produced for Fox Nation by Film 45 with executive producer Michael Antinoro and showrunner Stephen Palgon.

Episode details below:

EPISODE 1: GET EM RODE

The competition begins as the group of bull riders arrive and for the first time, get on bulls in front of the judges.

EPISODE 2: IT’S GETTING REAL

The bull riders move from the grind of the practice pen to their first competition in a professional setting at the iconic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

EPISODE 3: WHO IS GETTING CUT

Dreams will be crushed or continued as the judges decide which bull riders will move on to the final stage of the Last Cowboy Standing.

EPISODE 4: I AM THE LAST COWBOY STANDING

In the finale, the two remaining bull riders compete to see who will claim the title of the Last Cowboy Standing.