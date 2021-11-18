Fox Nation Presents Its 3rd Annual Patriot Awards

The Fox News subscriber-based streaming video service Fox Nation hosted its third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday evening at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. The program streamed live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Nation, and will re-broadcast this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

A number of the network’s conservative commentators participated in the event, including Pete Hegseth, who once again served as emcee. Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, Jeanine Pirro, Nancy Grace, Geraldo Rivera and country musicians John Rich, Heath Sanders and Tyler Farr, and the governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, all participated in the event.

D’Corey Johnson, a third-grade student from New York whose rendition of the national anthem has gone viral, kicked off the awards show.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Hegseth, playing emcee, went on to joke about how the awards show is taking place in Hollywood, Fla, referring to the city as “the real Hollywood.” He then compared it to “the other Hollywood,” which is, of course, in Los Angeles, and the audience proceeded to boo.

Later, Laura Ingraham presented U.S. Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock with the Fox Nation Patriot Award. Mensah-Stock was the first Black woman to win gold in U.S. Olympic wrestling history. She is the daughter of a Ghanian father and American mother and grew up in Illinois. She competed in the 2020 games in the 68-kilogram category.

Unfiltered host Dan Bongino and Fox Nation investigative reporter Lara Logan presented the second award; for Heroism. Logan said this year’s award winner, Lt. Col. Scott Mann, commenced a veteran-run mission, collaborating U.S. Special Forces to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.

Hannity introduced the Patriot Awards’ In-Memoriam remembrance for the 13 fallen service members who died in the August 2021 suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of Kabul.

Earhardt, Doocy and Kilmeade – next presented the award for Modern Warrior. The winner was Army Sgt. 1st Class John Goudie, a Purple Heart recipient who lost his left leg and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Tucker Carlson introduced California 8th grader Charlotte Bevan, the recipient of the Young Patriot award. Bevan proceeded to recite a poem she wrote for her school called “Flying Our Flag High.”

To close the ceremony, Fox Nation hosts Kacie McDonnell and Abby Hornacek introduced fellow host, and country musician, John Rich, who then performed a song he wrote in honor of his grandfather, called “The Good Lord and the Man.”

A portion of the proceeds from the 2021 Fox Nation Patriot Awards is going to the Building Homes for Heroes Foundation, an organization that builds modified, mortgage free homes for injured U.S. military veterans.

___

Note: In the photo shown in the upper-right-hand corner of the screen, from left to right: Fox News Media evp Warren Vandeveer, David Webb, Fox News coo & cfo Joe Dorrego, Tom Shillue, Lawrence Jones, Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott, Fox Nation evp John Finley, Fox News president Jay Wallace, Abby Hornacek, Johnny Joey Jones and Fox News Digital evp Porter Berry.