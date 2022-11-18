Fox Nation Presents 4th Annual Patriot Awards

The Fox News subscriber-based streaming video service Fox Nation hosted its fourth annual Patriot Awards on Thursday evening at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The program streamed live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Nation, and will re-broadcast Sunday, November 27 at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Proceeds from the event went to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief.

A number of the network’s conservative personalities participated in the 2022 Patriot Awards, including Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Laura Ingraham, the Fox & Friends team of Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, Fox Business’ Mike Rowe, as well as Abby Hornacek, and Pete Hegseth, who once again served as emcee.

Cast of The Five (Harold Ford Jr., Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld) were also on hand, and hosted the program from the Hard Rock Live set earlier in the day.

Bongino presented Col. Don Patton, U.S. Army, (Ret.) with the Ultimate Patriot Award. For the past 35 years, Patton has been executive director of the Dr. Harold C. Deutsch World War II History Round Table in Edina, Minn., a program that endeavors to preserve factual history of World War II.

“All I’ve done is try to contribute something that I felt very strongly about personally,” said Patton. “And I see how it’s enriched my life. I’m deeply appreciative for the people that we’ve attracted to be volunteers and for the history we’ve been able to expose to people and for the veterans that we’ve been able to convince them that their story contributed to the soul and earth of this country.”

Ingraham presented actor Gary Sinise with the Service to Veterans award. Sinise is well-known for his work helping veterans through the Gary Sinise Foundation, which has programs providing entertainment, visiting hospitals in war zones, building homes for the wounded, and providing healing retreats for those vets struggling with mental health issues.

Sinise joined the event remotely.

“I thank the many supporters who generously donate so that we can extend our hand in times of need to those we serve,” Sinise said as part of his acceptance remarks. “Many thanks also to our devoted staff and countless volunteers who carry the mission forward each day. And most of all, thank you to our defenders, our active duty, our veterans, our first responders, and the families who stand by them for all you do for our country.”

NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom received the Patriot Awards MVP award. He has been outspoken against the Erdogan regime in Turkey and a critic of the NBA’s involvement in China despite the cultural genocide taking place against many groups in that country. His comments about China led to each Boston Celtics game being banned from airing in that country. (Kanter most recently played for the Celtics).

“When it comes to China, they [the NBA] remain silent. Just because they have millions or billions of dollars tied up in China, people are scared to say a word about it. And that is hypocrisy. And I was like, ‘let’s expose.’ So we created shoes. Free Tibet shoes. I put the shoes on to a gentleman from the Celtics, came to me and said, You have to take your shoes off. And we’re talking about getting banned. That’s how crazy was. And at half time. Every Celtics game is banned in China. That shows the censorship and dictatorship. My phone was ringing once every hour. Keep your mouth shut. Don’t wear the shoes. Don’t do this. Don’t do that. The next game I wore free shoes. I’m not going to apologize. I’m just going to keep giving the good fight…”

Carlson presented Sgt. James Morris with the Heroism Award.

Sgt. Morris’ boss, appeared on stage and announced an additional surprise, his promotion to Staff Lieutenant.

“The Department of Aircraft Operations Division is extremely proud of your accomplishments and your professionalism. Your expertise in trade craft and ground tracking and border interdiction has been a principal reason your duty station and crew has been leading the effort in the State of Texas campaign to secure the Southwest Border, Operation Lone Star. In grateful recognition of our outstanding performance, productivity and dedicated service, I am promoting you to the rank of Staff Lieutenant.”

Florida highway patrol trooper Toni Schuck received the Patriot Awards’ Back the Blue Award. Lawrence Jones and Nancy Grace presented Schuck with the award.

Finally, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was given a special award, and he provided viewers and event participants an update on his health in a pre-taped message.

Russian troops opened fire on Hall and his production team while newsgathering outside of Kyiv back in March. Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and local producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed in the attack. Hall survived yet was badly injured. He continues to recover.

“Thank you everyone for this. It’s a great honor. I wish I could be there in person to pick it up but I can’t yet. I am doing very well now. I’m walking a lot better. I’m seeing better. My injuries are getting better and that is all thanks to the people who came to save me. It’s thanks to the people who put me back together. The doctors, the nurses, the airmen, the soldiers who all in some sense risked their own lives to save me. So I want to lift this award to them, I want to lift his award to them, to all of us and to everyone who is doing the same sort of things out there. Thank you all. I’ll see you soon.”