Fox Nation Picks Up Cops

Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation has greenlit the return of the long-running law enforcement-themed docuseries Cops, and will debut the 33rd season on Oct. 1st.

Fox Nation president Jason Klarman announced Monday that the debut on the service will include the first four episodes and each new installment of Cops will then become available weekly on Friday nights. The deal also includes 15 episodes from season 32.

Cops premiered on Fox TV in 1989, and then in 2013, moved to ViacomCBS-owned cable channel Paramount Network (then known as Spike). However, like other law enforcement-focused docuseries (namely A&E’s Live PD), it was taken off of the air last year after its 32nd season in light of the nationwide protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd.

According to the LA Times Steve Battaglio, Fox Nation has acquired 33 new episodes of the series from Langley Productions, some of which were being filmed at the time of its cancellation, in addition to those aforementioned 15 from the prior season.

As part of the Cops launch, Fox Nation says it is offering all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics a free one-year subscription to the streaming service beginning today. Fox Nation will also donate $5 to Answer the Call on behalf of each new subscriber with a maximum donation of $50,000 for the entire week.

“Cops is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base. We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” Klarman said in a statement.