Fox Nation and Kevin Costner Team Up On Yellowstone Docuseries

Actor Kevin Costner and Fox News Media’s streaming service Fox Nation are teaming up to produce a four-part docuseries about the Yellowstone National Park, which will be called Yellowstone: One Fifty.

The docuseries, narrated by Costner, will celebrate the park’s 150th anniversary, with each episode being an hour long and focusing on the park’s history and its wildlife.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty will debut on Fox Nation during the fourth quarter of this and will be produced by Costner’s company Territory Films along with Warm Springs Productions.

According to Fox Nation president Jason Klarman, “Yellowstone: One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

Landing Costner is a big deal for Fox Nation, which will be facing competition from CNN’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service CNN Plus in a few weeks.

Up until now, Fox Nation consisted of programming from Fox News talent and other cable news stars like Nancy Grace. The streaming service also airs the reality series Cops.

Costner can be seen on the conveniently titled show Yellowstone which airs on the Paramount Network.