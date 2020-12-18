Fox & Friends Says Goodbye to 2020

Earlier today, the core Fox & Friends team—Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and senior meteorologist Janice Dean—marked their final broadcast together in 2020. The team decided to share a montage they prepared to look back at the year that was; one with highs and many lows— going from Super Bowl LIV back in February, moving through the election, the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the social justice movement that gripped the nation this summer, and many other moments.

At the end of the segment, the regular on-air team, joined by 5 a.m. host Jillian Mele, made a live appearance to reflect on what this year has meant for them. Dean became emotional during the segment. It has been an especially tough year for her, having lost both of her in-laws.

WATCH:

