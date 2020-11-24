Fox & Friends First Co-Host Todd Piro Tested Positive for Covid-19 and Has Been Quarantining

Many early-morning Fox News viewers may be wondering where Todd Piro has been for the past few weeks, and why Jillian Mele has been going at it solo.

The weekday 5 a.m. co-host addressed his absence yesterday via Twitter, saying he tested positive for Covid-19, and has been quarantining.

A few weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine. That’s why you haven’t seen me on air – and our new bundle of joy is the reason why you won’t see me for a few more weeks… — Todd Piro (@ToddPiro) November 23, 2020

…But I’ll be back and look forward to sharing more of this experience with you upon my return. Stay safe. — Todd Piro (@ToddPiro) November 23, 2020

It’s good to know that Piro is doing well, and a belated congratulations to him and his wife on their newborn.

Separately, a unnamed Fox News staffer told The Daily Beast that the network didn’t immediately notify staffers of Piro’s diagnosis, and that it only came to be known after the anchor took the initiative to personally to inform a member of the crew that he tested positive.

Daily Beast writes:

The case of Fox & Friends First co-anchor Todd Piro, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, highlights a potentially dangerous contradiction between the network’s stated safety policies and the allegedly cavalier way that management is carrying them out, according to staffers of the top-rated, right-leaning cable outlet.

The unnamed staffer also said that Mele, has continued to host the early morning broadcast in close quarters with members of the production staff.

This was in stark contrast, said the employee, to Fox News’ more rigorous practices in the early months of the pandemic, when the company regularly alerted staffers to new Covid-19 cases, disclosing on which floors the infected employees worked.

The network has indeed been transparent about disclosing positive Covid-19 tests since the early days of the pandemic.

Fox News responded with this statement: “Since the start of the pandemic, FOX News Media has implemented strict company-wide protocols adhering to all CDC and state guidelines, including regular testing of all in studio on-air personalities as well as mask mandates and daily health assessments for all employees entering the building. Following the positive diagnosis of Todd Piro, the network immediately began contact tracing and all those within contact were notified. Notably, neither of his on-air colleagues were ever within six feet of Piro for 15 minutes leading up to his diagnosis, both of whom have since reported multiple negative tests following. The health and safety of employees continues to be our top priority.”

Comments