Fox Corp Signs Suzanne Scott to New Multi-Year Deal to Remain Fox News Media CEO

Fox Corporation announced on its investor call this morning that it has signed Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott to a multi-year deal to remain in her present role.

From Fox Corp CEO and executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch (to whom Scott will continue to report): “I am pleased to announce that Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott has extended her term with the company. Under her leadership, Fox News has expanded its reach with consumers and diversified significantly to become a multiplatform media brand. I’ve been fortunate to work closely with Suzanne over the last several years and I’ve seen in action her ability to seamlessly guide the newsroom as stories break, her openness to new ideas and her ability to innovate new opportunities to grow our business.”

Murdoch added: “I am also happy with the programming changes that Suzanne is implementing, including Larry Kudlow’s show on Fox Business Network that will premiere next week. We all welcome Larry to Fox.”

Scott commented: “I am grateful to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch for the opportunity to continue leading FOX News Media and positioning all of our platforms for future success.”

Scott joined Fox News as a programming assistant when the network debuted in 1996. She helped launch Greta Van Susteren‘s show in 2002, first as ap, producer and senior producer of On the Record. She was promoted to VP of programming in 2007. She rose to the role of president of programming in May 2017, and one year later was promoted to the role of CEO of Fox News Media, making her the first female CEO in TV news history.

Scott co-created news programs solo anchored by Harris Faulkner and Martha MacCallum and incorporated Dana Perino into a journalism role where she now co-anchors America’s Newsroom. In the fall of 2017, Scott expanded the network’s schedule to provide 20 hours of live programming. She is also responsible for having more women anchoring and hosting shows on FNC’s lineup, which is among the most in the industry.

She also expanded the brand to include the direct-to-consumer streaming services Fox Nation and Fox News International, which Scott launched in 2018 and 2020 respectively; Fox News Digital and Fox News Audio, both of which she revamped; Fox News Books, which Scott launched in 2020; and the upcoming platform Fox Weather, for which she announced plans in 2020.

