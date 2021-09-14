Fox Corp. Says Company Will Soon Introduce Daily Covid Testing for Unvaccinated Employees

Fox Corp. human resources chief Kevin Lord sent out a memo to staff Tuesday saying “more than 90% of our full-time employees reported that they are fully vaccinated” after the company mandated everyone report their vaccination status.

Lord added that the company will soon introduce “daily COVID testing for the small group of employees who are not vaccinated or have not provided their vaccination status.”

Fox Corp. includes staffers at Fox News and FBN (Fox News Media), as well as Fox Sports, Fox TV Stations, and Fox Entertainment. The percentage of staffers exclusive to Fox News Media who are vaccinated or aren’t/having reported their status isn’t in the memo. However, if Lord’s note is any indication, it’s probably pretty high.

This announcement comes less than a week after President Biden announced to the nation that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative Covid test at least once a week. Biden mentioned Fox News.

“Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this: United Airlines, Disney, Tysons Food, and even Fox News,” Biden remarked.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy was first to report the news.