Fox Business Moves Lou Dobbs to 5 p.m., Suspends Production on 2 Shows

Fox Business is moving its top host Lou Dobbs from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., and suspending production on two of its programs in the midst of a wild news cycle and staffing changes.

Variety’s Brian Steinberg first reported that the two shows being suspended are the network’s 5 a.m. show FBN:am, and Bulls & Bears, hosted by David Asman at 5 p.m.

According to FBN, the two anchors of FBN:am, Cheryl Casone and Lauren Simonetti, will contribute to the network’s daytime programming across time slots. Bulls & Bears host David Asman will has been named primary fill-in on FBN’s 2 p.m. show, Making Money. The hour’s regular host, Charles Payne has decided to remain in self-quarantine with his wife at their home.

Lou Dobbs, who has held the network’s 7 p.m. slot, will move up two hours. Dobbs’ program will be followed by The Evening Edit with Liz MacDonald at 6 p.m., with a repeat of Lou Dobbs Tonight at 7.

“While FBN will remain committed to delivering up to the minute breaking business news and analysis, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees,” FBN president Lauren Petterson said in a statement. “This scaled back schedule will ensure we continue to deliver critical information to our audience amidst this global pandemic and time of market volatility while helping to fight the further escalation of the coronavirus.”

Before suspending its 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. shows, the network previously suspended production of prime time shows Trish Regan Prime Time (8 p.m.) and Kennedy (9 p.m.), meaning the network’s schedule of live business news programming will run from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. ET.

Comments