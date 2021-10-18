Fox Business Correspondent Jackie DeAngelis Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Stage 1 Breast Cancer in June

October is breast cancer awareness month, Fox Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis revealed on-air Sunday that she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer back in June after a routine mammogram. DeAngelis had a double mastectomy and returned to work only 13 days later, and is anticipating a second procedure today (Monday).

According to DeAngelis’, her doctors informed her that her masses were nearly invisible and described them as “corn flakes crushed in a bag like grains of sand.” The FBN host revealed she didn’t have any history of breast cancer in her family and didn’t have the Breast Cancer Gene.

“Part of my message, and sitting here with these beautiful women, is to say if it could happen to us, it could happen to you,” she said. “Cancer does not discriminate.”

Among those in this conversation was Gerri Willis, the network’s personal finance reporter who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in April 2016, and then diagnosed with cervical cancer caused by HPV in March 2020.

“I got a test and I was a showing signs. My right nipple was inverted and that’s what happens if you get breast cancer and it starts to display science. You can see discharges. More than 250,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in this country with this disease alone. You have to get a mammogram and that’s what this is all about. There is a run in the New York City area today that the American Cancer Society is putting on to help people in this situation and if you are out there today, you are worried, concerned and afraid to get that mammogram, do it anyway. If not for you, do it for your family.”

WATCH: