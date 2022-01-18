Fox Business Anchor Liz Claman Tests Positive for Covid-19

TVNewser has learned that Fox Business anchor Liz Claman tested positive for Covid-19. Claman confirmed the news via a spokesperson.

The veteran TV newser was last seen on her daily FBN show, The Claman Countdown, on Wednesday. Cheryl Casone is guest-hosting the show on Tuesday. FBN:AM co-anchor Lauren Simonetti guest-hosted Monday, and on Thursday and Friday of last week.

It’s worth noting that Claman was in Las Vegas earlier this month covering CES.

We hear Claman may return to her 3 p.m. show on Wednesday.