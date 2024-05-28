Fox & Friends Debuts New Graphics, Intro Song and Summertime Studio

Fox & Friends is getting ready for summer by sporting a fresh new look. Fox News Channel’s morning program welcomed viewers back after the Memorial Day weekend by debuting a new graphics package and intro song.

This latest design update adds a bright yellow and orange color palette to the intro and lower third, compared to the blue-heavy look that was previously present. The revised intro also embeds quick image wipes of a Fox & Friends mug to emphasize the morning nature of the program, along with the U.S. flag and the outside facade of Fox News’ headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

Advertisement

According to a Fox News spokesperson, the new theme song was produced internally with the collaboration of an outside composer. The morning team wanted viewers to wake up and get excited for the day with an upbeat, fresh and modern tune.

The graphics update and new song intro were not the only post-Memorial Day changes on the morning program. Fox & Friends also moved locations, and will be broadcasting out of Studio B for the next few months. Studio M—the show’s main studio—is being revamped in preparation for 2024 election coverage, a process that’s expected to be completed ahead of November.

Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones welcomed viewers to their new home, with Doocy joking that Studio B is their “summer share.” Brian Kilmeade had the day off and will return to the program on Wednesday.

Viewers were treated to overhead near 360-degree views of the new space, with many of the show’s behind-the-scenes talent scoring some rare screen time as they waved to the camera. They also received shoutouts from the on-air crew with Earhardt saying: “Can we show everyone who works so hard behind the camera? Love you all.”

Watch a clip from this morning’s announcement below.