Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Becomes Conservative News Network Host

From 10 Downing to the climate-controlled studios of London-based GB News.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on X (Twitter) Friday that he is joining the conservative news network as a presenter and commentator.

“I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News,” said Johnson. “I’m going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come. And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”

GB News added that in addition to hosting and commentating, Johnson will create and present “a new series showcasing the power of Britain around the world, as well as hosting the occasional special in front of live audiences around the UK.”

Johnson has had a long career in politics, having served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party from 2019-2022, Foreign Secretary from 2016-2018 and as Mayor of London from 2008-2016.

This is Johnson’s first on-air TV news role, but he is also no stranger to the news business. In 1989, he became the Brussels correspondent – and later a political columnist for conservative national daily newspaper The Daily Telegraph. Then, from 1999-2005 Johnson was the editor of The Spectator, a conservative-leaning British weekly newsmagazine.