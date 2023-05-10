Former Trump Administration Official Mick Mulvaney Joins NewsNation as Contributor

Former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney is joining NewsNation in a political and economic contributor role.

Mulvaney will offer commentary and analysis across the network’s daytime and primetime programming, including the new 5 p.m. political ensemble program, The Hill, and special election and political coverage.

Mulvaney was a CBS News political contributor in 2022, served as director of the Office of Management and Budget from February 2017 until March 2020, following his role as acting White House Chief of Staff from January 2019 to March 2020.

Mulvaney is currently the co-chairman of Actum Strategic Consultants, and serves on the Board of Advisers of the Digital Chamber of Commerce and the Swiss technology firm Astra Protocol, Inc.

Other NewsNation contributors include Chris Stirewalt, former Obama official Johanna Maska, senior political contributor George Will, and progressive political commentator, attorney and podcast host, Chris Hahn, among others.