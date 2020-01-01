Former SNL Star Cheri Oteri Does Her Barbara Walters Impersonation Live on CNN

Speaking of 2020, former SNL cast member Cheri Oteri appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen last night to perform her rendition of Barbara Walters.

The CNN host noted at the start of the segment how an online petition on Change.org was calling for the real Walters, who has been in retirement for a few years now, to come on and her repeat her iconic “This is 20/20” line at the ball drop (we wrote about “This is 20/20” in the previous TVNewser post).

Oteri appeared on the program, live, and Cooper, a former ABC Newser himself, had a tough time keeping it together.

WATCH:

