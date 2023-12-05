Former Noticias Telemundo Chief Luis Fernández Replaces Beau Ferrari as Telemundo Enterprises Chairman

Big changes are afoot at Telemundo Enterprises. Media veteran and former Noticias Telemundo chief Luis Fernández is returning to the Spanish-language media titan as the new chairman of Telemundo, replacing Beau Ferrari, who held the position for three years.

This surprise announcement was made on Tuesday by NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde, who, in a note to staffers, stated that Ferrari will serve as a senior advisor to him at NBCU News Group.

Fernández, meanwhile, returns to Telemundo Enterprises after a brief retirement that lasted nearly two years. He will also be reporting to Conde.

Before retiring, Fernández was president of Noticias Telemundo, a role he held for six years. Under his leadership, Noticias Telemundo significantly expanded its news programming, launching new shows, including Noticias Telemundo Mediodía and Noticias Telemundo at 11:35 p.m., as well as new franchises such as Telemundo Investiga and Telemundo Planeta Tierra, the first-and-only environmental reporting unit in Spanish-language television news.

Fernández also oversaw revamping the network’s morning show, hoyDía, and expanded network collaborations with the NBCUniversal News Group. He extended the Noticias Telemundo brand to reach new audiences through new formats by launching a series of investigative podcasts, Radar 2021—a digital English-language news and commentary show—and Axios Latino, a first-ever newsletter produced in partnership with Axios.

In welcoming Fernández back to the NBCU fold, Conde said, “Those of you who have had the pleasure of working with Luis will remember him fondly as a visionary, a highly collaborative colleague with an incredibly successful track record developing top-ranked programming in journalism, entertainment, and sports.”

He added, “Throughout his career, Luis has proven to be an innovative leader across a diverse array of top Spanish-language media organizations, both here in the United States and overseas.”

Read Conde’s note to staffers, obtained by Semafor’s Max Tani.