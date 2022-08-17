Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III Joins ESPN Monday Night Countdown as Analyst

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

With the new NFL season scheduled to kick off next month, ESPN announced it’s adding former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III to the Monday Night Countdown crew.

Griffin III, a former first-round pick who joined ESPN in 2021 as a broadcaster, will share the table with former defensive tackle Booger McFarland and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, serving as main analysts for the pre-game show. Suzy Kolber returns as the show’s host for the sixth year, Adam Schefter returns as senior NFL insider and Michelle Beisner-Buck returns as the show’s features reporter.

Her husband Joe Buck is the new Monday Night Football play-by-play broadcaster— and he will be joined this season by lead analyst Troy Aikman and field reporter Lisa Salters.

Additionally, Alex Smith, a three-time pro bowl quarterback, will also be back on Monday Night Countdown, but only in a limited capacity, appearing on multiple shows throughout the season.

Griffin III replaces Randy Moss, who decided to downsize his ESPN appearances. Moss will now work on ESPN’s Sunday morning pre-game show Sunday NFL Countdown.

Griffin III will be a busy person at ESPN during the upcoming football season. In addition to his NFL duties, he will call college football games alongside Mark Jones and Quint Kessenich. He will also make appearances on additional studio shows during the week and contribute to signature events, like the College Football Playoff, Super Bowl week, the NFL Draft and other major events.