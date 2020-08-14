Former NBC News Anchor Thomas Roberts Is Returning to Broadcast News as Host of DailyMailTV

Veteran TV newser Thomas Roberts is returning to national TV news to host the fourth season of DailyMailTV.

Roberts is joining the syndicated newsmagazine—which launched in fall 2017 with former GMA contributor Jesse Palmer as its host—after a two-year stint as evening news anchor at WGCL-TV (CBS46) in Atlanta. He joined CBS46 in July 2018.

Prior to his arrival at WGCL, Roberts spent nearly seven years at NBC News, where he was a correspondent, MSNBC Live anchor on weekends, and occasional fill-in on Today show and NBC Nightly News. Roberts joined NBC News in December 2010 and left the company in November 2017.

Thomas won an Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Documentary as well as a national Emmy while at NBC for Outstanding Live Coverage of the Supreme Court decision on same-sex marriage. He has also won the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility Award and the Vito Russo Glaad Award.

“DailyMailTV is an amazing show and I’ve been a fan and viewer since day one,” Roberts told DailyMail.com. “I’ve always been impressed by DailyMailTV as it consistently delivers important, interesting and exclusive stories while dominating in breaking the news that matters to Americans,” he added.

DMG Media publisher and DailyMailTV executive producer Martin Clarke added: “In a year where the world is battling a pandemic and Americans are heading to the polls to decide on their next president, DailyMailTV will be there to keep its viewers informed with the news that matters to them. As we move into Season 4, in September, I’m looking forward to Thomas joining the team and bringing his unique style of reporting to DailyMailTV.”

Veteran series producers Carla Pennington and Jay McGraw are day-to-day executive producers of DailyMailTV. Jeffrey Wilson and Eric Beesemyer are the day-to-day show runners of the program.

The syndicated newsmagazine covers 96% of the U.S., with Sinclair, Nexstar, Cox and Gray TV as partners, and CBS Television Distribution serving as the distributor of DailyMailTV.

