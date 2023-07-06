Former Morning Express With Robin Meade Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen Joins Fox Weather

Bob Van Dillen, the longtime on-air meteorologist for HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade, has landed at Fox News’ streaming weather service, Fox Weather.

Van Dillen will be based at Fox Weather’s headquarters in New York and begins his new assignment on Monday, July 10.

In announcing the news, Fox Weather president Sharri Berg said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bob and his experience in the field, combined with his years as a co-host on a national show. His relatability and conversation-focused style is a perfect fit for Fox Weather and the Fox Weather team.”

Van Dillen added, “I’ve been watching Fox Weather since its launch in 2021, and I’m excited to join the talented group of meteorologists that work on air and behind the scenes. I’m honored for the opportunity to work for a news organization I’ve watched for decades. To be a part of the Fox family in New York is a dream come true. I can’t wait to say, ‘I’ve got your forecast right here!’”

Van Dillen was the meteorologist on Morning Express for more than 20 years. He exited HLN at the end of last year when former CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht shut down the channel’s live news operations and laid off the entire Morning Express production team as part of the network’s wider cost-cutting measures.

Over his time at HLN, Van Dillen covered major weather events live, including Hurricanes Matthew, Michael, and Harvey, as well as Superstorm Sandy, among many others. He has also traveled the country reporting from communities ravaged by tornados. While at HLN, he had the opportunity to fly with the Blue Angels, ice climb on a glacier in Alaska, cover numerous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades, and report live from the annual Steamboat Weather Summit in Colorado.

Before HLN, Van Dillen was a meteorologist at NBC-affiliate WCNC 6 News in Charlotte. He also spent over two years in Syracuse, New York as a meteorologist at the CBS affiliate WTVH-TV, where he delivered forecasts for the morning and evening newscasts and produced a weekly El Nino/La Nina weather series.