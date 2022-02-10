Former ESPN Hosts Cari Champion, Jemele Hill to Host Weekly CNN+ Show

You can now add a couple of sports newsers to the CNN+ on-air roster.

Former ESPN personalities (and frequent CNN guests) Cari Champion and Jemele Hill are joining CNN+ streaming service to co-host a weekly program that will cover sports, culture, entertainment and politics.

Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy., will be available to stream at CNN+ launch.

“I’m so thrilled to join CNN+. The beauty and authenticity of my friendship with Jemele has always been at the heart of our creative partnership,” said Champion. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the CNN family and share our brand of ‘speakeasy’ with the world.”

Hill added, “I believe the old adage is that if you work with one of your best friends, then you’ll never work a day in your life. While I made that up, there’s a certain magic that happens when Cari and I collaborate together. The CNN family is a perfect partner for us because they understand our chemistry and appreciate that our boldness is our strength.”

The pair join CNN+ after working together on a weekly talk show Cari and Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports on Vice TV.

Earlier in their careers, Hill spent more than a decade hosting SportsCenter, His and Hers, and writing for The Undefeated, while Champion spent eight years at ESPN in roles that included co-hosting SportsCenter Coast to Coast, SportsNation, and moderator of First Take.