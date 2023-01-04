Former CNN Digital Chief Andrew Morse Named Atlanta Journal-Constitution Publisher

Andrew Morse, the former executive vice president and chief digital officer of CNN, has been named the new president and publisher of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The company says that Morse, 48, begins his new role on January 9 and will be responsible for expanding the AJC’s reach and relevance while continuing to drive its evolution from a storied newspaper into a modern media company at the heart of daily life in Atlanta.

“I am honored to join the Cox team and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the AJC into the future,” Morse said. “Atlanta is one of the most dynamic and diverse cities in America, and our mission is to ensure the AJC is the most essential and engaging source of news and information for the people of Atlanta and across the region.”

Morse, who had been with CNN since 2013, departed in April 2022 after the newly installed Warner Bros. Discovery regime abruptly shut down CNN’s subscription-based streaming news service CNN+.

He was one of the chief architects of CNN+, which on launch, cost $5.99 per month and $59.99 annually. The service was to have 8-12 live daily shows, new CNN+ Original Series, and a library of more than 1,000 hours of programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams.

CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who at that time had not officially begun his role, said the decision to shut down CNN+ was because CNN was to be a part of WBD’s streaming strategy, which envisioned news as an important part of a compelling broader offering along with sports, entertainment, and nonfiction content.

Morse also oversaw CNN.com, CNN Audio, and CNN Underscored and co-founded Great Big Story, a CNN-backed but independently operated short-form video company that was shuttered in 2020. Previously, Morse served as EVP of Editorial for CNN US, overseeing the network’s domestic newsgathering and Washington programming.

Before joining CNN, Morse was head of Bloomberg Television in the U.S. and spent 15 years at ABC News in a variety of executive, editorial, and production roles, including many years as an international news producer, a broadcast executive producer, and as the executive in charge of ABC News Digital.