Former CNN Correspondent Chris Nguyen Joins Scripps News as an Anchor

Scripps News keeps adding to its roster of on-air talent, this time hiring Chris Nguyen to be an anchor for the free-over-the-air and FAST news network.

Nguyen, formerly a CNN national correspondent, will be based at Scripps News’ headquarters in Atlanta and begins his new assignment on Friday, Sept. 29.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to continue my career with such a bold and forward-thinking news organization,” Nguyen said. “It’s a privilege to serve as a journalist, and I’m committed to earning the trust of our viewers as I embark on this new journey,” Nguyen said.

Advertisement

“Chris’s experience at the anchor desk and in the field will add another strong player to our team,” Scripps News president Kate O’Brian said in a statement. “We value his excellent track record of high-quality work and look forward to having Chris join us.”

At CNN, Nguyen covered breaking news, including the Uvalde massacre, the indictments of former President Donald Trump, and extreme weather for the network’s 1,000+ local news and international partners. He said he believes in bringing an equity-and-race lens to solutions-focused journalism in the newsroom.

Before joining CNN, Nguyen was an anchor and reporter at KGO-TV (ABC) in San Francisco, where he led the station’s Covid-19 coverage out of Santa Clara County, which was among the first in the country to implement a shelter-in-place order at the start of the pandemic. In addition, he was responsible for covering Silicon Valley and the role that Big Tech plays in our society, as well as the region’s homelessness crisis. Nguyen also has extensive experience anchoring hours of continuous breaking news during devastating wildfires and severe weather events. He was the first Vietnamese American man to regularly anchor in a major U.S. television market, according to the Asian American Journalists Association.

Nguyen is the latest talent from a major news network to join Scripps, formerly known as Newsy. Last week, Catie Beck joined the network as a national investigative correspondent from NBC News.