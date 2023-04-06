Former CBS News Radio Anchor Bill Lynch Passes Away at 77

CBS News is mourning the loss of award-winning journalist Bill Lynch, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77.

Lynch is best known as the anchor of CBS News Radio’s signature program World News Roundup, which he helmed for 15 years.

In a statement provided to CBS News by his son Brendan Lynch, Bill Lynch was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing in Lawrence, Kan.

“His booming voice and punchy writing style set him apart,” World News Roundup anchor Steve Kathan said in an obituary for CBS News Radio. “He read and knew so much about so many issues and so many places. Bill Lynch was an influence on me and so many others who aimed to do what he could do.”

Lynch was born in Salina, Kan., in 1945 and served in the Army from 1966 until 1968. That year, he started working as a reporter in Washington, D.C.

In 1971, he joined WCBS Radio in New York, working as a reporter and later as an assistant news director. Lynch moved to CBS News in 1981, joining the network as a correspondent.

In 1985, he became the anchor of World News Roundup and held the position until 1999.

The program was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1995.

While at CBS News, Lynch also covered the Pentagon, the State Department, political campaigns, conventions, and space news.