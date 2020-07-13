Former Bloomberg Anchor Selina Wang Joins CNN International as Asia-Based Correspondent

CNN is making more personnel announcements today, this time on the International side.

Selina Wang is joining CNN International to become a new Asia-based correspondent.

Wang was mostly recently a correspondent and anchor for Bloomberg TV based in Beijing. Before moving to China she was based in San Francisco covering global tech, venture capital and social media industries for Bloomberg News, Television, and Bloomberg Businessweek Magazine. Wang has also reported across Bloomberg’s platforms in New York and Hong Kong.

“I am delighted to welcome Selina to CNN as we continue to strengthen our commitment to Asia,” Ellana Lee, svp and managing editor, Asia Pacific, and global head of features said in a statement. “The Asia story has never been so critical and Selina’s deep understanding of China and its relationship with the U.S. will prove invaluable for our cross-platform audiences.”

Additionally, CNNI evp Mike McCarthy announced that Salma Abdelaziz has been promoted to London-based reporter.

Abdelaziz was previously a field producer working mostly with the network’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward.

