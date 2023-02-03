Former ABC, NBC News Correspondent Mara S. Campo Joins Revolt TV as Global News Anchor

Former ABC and NBC News correspondent Mara S. Campo has been named the global news anchor and managing editor of Revolt Black News, the growing news division at the Black-owned Revolt TV network.

In addition to anchoring the network’s flagship news show Revolt Black News Weekly, which covers stories and issues most relevant to the Black community, S. Campo will lead the channel’s investigative journalism sector as it continues to confront the most pressing issues concerning social justice, economic advancement, public safety, health, wellness, and education.

“Our vision for Revolt Black News is to build a world-class news network that can compete with global news powerhouses that isn’t driven by red or blue politics, but instead is driven by stories of critical importance to the Black community,” Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels said in a statement. “Bringing on Mara as our new Global News Anchor is a giant leap towards bringing our vision to life and we’re excited to see how her experience and perspective takes RBN to the next level.”

Based out of Atlanta, Revolt Black News endeavors to shine a light on stories most relevant to Black culture. Revolt Black News Weekly returned for its fourth season on January 26 with a conversation with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors as she fights to clear her name while continuing the fight against police brutality.

“It is an honor to join Revolt Black News, which has served as a trusted resource uncovering important issues most relevant to Black viewers,” S. Campo added. “I look forward to continuing the work of raising awareness and starting crucial conversations for our community.”

S. Campo (formerly known as Schiavocampo) served as an ABC News correspondent from 2014-2018, primarily reporting for GMA and World News Tonight during that time. Prior to her stint at ABC, she spent seven years at NBC News (2007-2014), reporting for all broadcasts, anchoring Early Today and First Look on MSNBC.