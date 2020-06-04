For First Time Since 2001, CNN Marks 6 Consecutive Days at No. 1 Among Adults 25-54 in Total Day and Prime Time

In recent years, CNN has become accustomed to sitting in third place behind Fox News and MSNBC in the prime-time ratings race. But that has changed in recent months. The network’s breaking news coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic, both in dayside and prime-time hours, has attracted scores of adults 25-54; the age demographic that still matters most to TV news advertisers.

CNN pulled ahead of MSNBC in the prime-time demo this past month, and has gotten off to a hot start in the month of June. The network’s wall-to-wall live coverage of the George Floyd police murder protests has attracted millions of Americans on a nightly basis. In fact, CNN has defeated ratings titan Fox News in the key A25-54 demo on six consecutive days, May 29-June 3, both in total day and in prime-time.

That might seem like a minor achievement in the grand scheme of things, but it isn’t. In fact, CNN hasn’t defeated both MSNBC and Fox News in the ad-friendly demo on at least six straight nights since the time period of Oct. 5, 2001 through Oct. 18, 2001.

Yes, that’s 2001; 18 1/2 years ago.

Will the streak soon be broken and Fox News return to ruling prime-time among A25-54? Yes, it could conceivably end tomorrow. Plus, FNC still hasn’t even given up the title of “most-watched cable news network.” However, this is a solid run for CNN and its recent dominance in the demo is certainly worth highlighting.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers in prime-time (8-11 p.m. ET):

Wednesday, June 3:

CNN FNC MSNBC • A25-54: 1,043,000 950,000 473,000

Tuesday, June 2:

CNN FNC MSNBC • A25-54: 1,149,000 1,048,000 603,000

Monday, June 1:

CNN FNC MSNBC • A25-54: 1,561,000 1,346,000 616,000

Sunday, May 31:

CNN FNC MSNBC • A25-54: 1,274,000 784,000 475,000

Saturday, May 30:

CNN FNC MSNBC • A25-54: 1,245,000 876,000 390,000

Friday, May 29:

CNN FNC MSNBC • A25-54: 1,271,000 777,000 386,000

