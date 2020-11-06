For 3rd Straight Day, ABC, NBC, CBS Preempt Prime Time Lineup For Special Election Coverage

Former vp Joe Biden is inching closer to 270 electoral votes, and the three major broadcast networks—ABC, NBC, CBS—have all announced that they will preempt regularly scheduled prime time programming for a third consecutive day to present live election coverage.

ABC News will air Your Voice Your Vote: Election 2020 – A Special Edition of 20/20 from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC. George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis will anchor.

Over on NBC, Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Andrea Mitchell, Chuck Todd, and Kasie Hunt will lead an hour-long live election special on NBC in the 10 p.m. ET hour.

CBS News, similar to NBC News, will present an hour-long election special in the 10 p.m. ET hour. CBS News: 2020 America Decides will be anchored by Norah O’Donnell.

