February ’22 Ratings: MSNBC Improves to No. 2 on Cable, But Sees Less Month-to-Month Growth Than Competition

MSNBC had an interesting February on the Nielsen ratings front. It struggled for a while, suffering from the absence of Rachel Maddow in primetime (-50% in total viewers and -62% among A25-54 from January). However, aided by breaking news coverage and analysis surrounding Russia’s invasion into Ukraine near the end of the month, MSNBC managed to improve to No. 2 across basic cable in total viewers, its best finish since last fall. The network ranked No. 4 in total primetime viewers for January, and No. 6 in December 2021.

MSNBC beat CNN in total viewers on weekdays for the 13th consecutive month, and posted viewership growth from January in all relevant measurements. On the downside, the network came up short to CNN in adults 25-54, on weekends, and saw less month-to-month growth than CNN and Fox News.

Relative to Jan.’22, MSNBC gained +4% in total primetime audience and +10% of its average total day audience, +8% in the prime time demo and +15% in the total day demo. Relative to Feb. 2021, MSNBC shed -46% in total primetime viewers, -59% in the primetime demo, -47% in total day viewers, and -59% in the total day demo. To be fair, MSNBC was still basking in the Nielsen ratings glow of the 2021 presidential inauguration, and the early days of a Democratic administration at this time last year. It was the most-watched network on all of basic cable in total day in February 2021. Needless to say, a year-over-year decline was expected.

The average impressions for Feb. 2022 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 1,194,000 total viewers / 140,000 A25-54

1,194,000 total viewers / 140,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 719,000 total viewers / 85,000 A25-54

Morning Joe ranked No. 2 across all of cable television in its time period for the 11th month in a row. On Feb. 24, 2022, the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Morning Joe delivered its best audience in total viewers (1.6 million) since April 16 of last year, when protests emerged after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

The Rachel Maddow Show ranked No. 2 in the 9 p.m. hour for the 9th straight month. However, the broadcast shed a significant amount of its audience in light of Maddow’s hiatus.

Below, the network’s February ’22 Nielsen ratings press release: