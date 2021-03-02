February 2021 Ratings: For First Time Ever, MSNBC Finishes No. 1 in Total Day Viewers, But Drops to Third in Adults 25-54

Rashida Jones’ first month as president of MSNBC was a pretty good one. How good? For the first time ever, the politics-focused cable network finished a month as the most-watched cable network in total day viewers, delivering an average of nearly 1.4 million across the 24-hour day.

Not only did it move past CNN in total day viewers, but also in total prime time viewers (nearly 2.2 million).

So, that’s the good news. The bad news? The network fell behind Fox News average total prime time viewers during the month of February, and it continues to lose traction among adults 25-54, finishing third behind both CNN and Fox News in the ad-friendly demo.

For MSNBC, February 2021 was highlighted by the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the first full month of the Biden administration and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But compared to January 2021? Not quite as hot. The first month of the year featured an avalanche of breaking news events, including the inauguration of a Democratic party president, and a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol—MSNBC dropped -16% in total prime time viewers, -30% in the prime time demo, -18% in total day viewers (despite finishing No. 1 on cable in that category), and -30% in the total day demo.

Compared to February 2020, the news continues to be positive. The network grew its total prime time audience by +23%, but was only +7% in the demo; +36% in total day viewers, and +31% in the total day demo.

Here are the ratings for February 2021 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

Prime time (Mon-Sun): 2,193,000 total viewers / 340,000 A25-54

Total Day (Mon-Sun): 1,360,000 total viewers / 206,000 A25-54

The Rachel Maddow Show finished February as the No. 1 show across all of cable television for the 2nd straight month, and also averaged the most adults 25-54 on cable news for the month. Maddow grew more than 30% from February 2020 both in total viewers and adults 25-54.

Morning Joe continues to dominate mornings, ranking No. 1 across total viewers and A25-54 across all of cable for the third consecutive month.

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams at 11 p.m. finishing first in the hour for the fifth straight month, while Ari Melber was the most-watched cable news show in the 6 p.m. hour for the third consecutive month.

TVNewser obtained a note Jones sent to MSNBC staff earlier on Tuesday, which is followed by the network’s February ratings press release: