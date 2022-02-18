Feb. 13 Sunday Show Ratings: ABC’s This Week Continues to Average More Adults 25-54 Than Competition

CBS Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan was the most-watched Sunday show on Feb. 13, 2022, while ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos averaged the most adults 25-54. NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd was pre-empted on Feb. 13 by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics coverage.

As per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan (half-hour) averaged 3.23 million total viewers this past Sunday. FTN is the most-watched Sunday show, season-to-date, for the third consecutive year (leading ABC by +359,000 viewers and NBC by +411,000 total viewers), and is also leading NBC in the key A25-54 demo for the first time in seven years. However, CBS’ Sunday show continues to skew older than the Sunday competition and finished second this past Sunday among adults 25-54 (498,000), -160,000 fewer viewers than ABC.

ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos finished Sunday No. 2 in total viewers (2.90 million) and remained No. 1 among adults 25-54 (658,000) on Feb. 13, beating Face the Nation in the demo by its largest margin in nearly eight months.

Season to date, This Week is No.1 among adults 25-54 (573,000), leading Face the Nation (546,000) and NBC’s Meet the Press (543,000). In fact, the ABC Sunday show hasn’t been No. 1 in the A25-54 demo this late in a broadcast season in 28 years — since the 1993-94 season. This Week is also leading MTP in Total Viewers (2.68 million vs. 2.63 million) season to date for the first time in seven years — since the 2014-2015 season.

Fox News Sunday guest-moderated by Sandra Smith averaged 1.06 million total viewers and 281,000 A25-54 viewers on Fox Broadcasting. The cable replays (2 p.m. and 2 a.m.) delivered 1.485 million total viewers and 293,000 adults 25-54. Combined with the first-run broadcast, that’s roughly 2.548 million total viewers and 574,000 adults 25-54 on Feb. 13.

Feb. 13, 2022 Sunday Show Ratings (Nielsen live + same-day):

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 CBS Face the Nation (1/2 hr) 3,226,000 498,000 ABC This Week 2,901,000 658,000 Fox Fox News Sunday 1,063,000 281,000 NBC Meet the Press Pre-empt Pre-empt

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 2/13/22, 2/6/22 and 2/14/21 or as dated. Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 2/13/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 2/14/21). *Beginning 8/31/20, National ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Nielsen ratings for “This Week” include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.