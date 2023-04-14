FBN Prime Returns on April 24 for 4th Season

Fox Business Network announced the fourth season of its primetime entertainment programming block, FBN Prime returns on Monday, April 24.

This season will consist of returning series from Stuart Varney, Danielle Trotta, Katrina Campins, and a new entry with the addition of the long-running reality series Cops.

All new episodes will air during the 9 p.m. ET hour, with FBN Prime offerings re-airing on Fridays.

“We are thrilled to debut the fourth season of FBN Prime,” FBN president Lauren Petterson said in a statement. “The lineup once again features touching and inspiring stories that showcase the individuals that make this country so special.”

Varney returns with a new season of American Built, which will air on Mondays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET. The show brings viewers inside the creation of the country’s most recognizable landmarks. From the famed Pebble Beach golf course, to the space shuttle, to the Stinger Missile, and Mars Rover, this season will feature architects, engineers, and historians to showcase the dedication that went into building these engineering feats.

Hosted by SiriusXM NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta, My Dream Car, will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The series fuses the history of American automobiles and the journey of families finding, buying, and resurrecting the car their parents once owned and loved.

The luxury real estate program Mansion Global hosted by Katrina Campins, airs on Wednesdays at 9 and 9:30 pm ET. In a partnership with Dow Jones, the 30-minute program features an insider’s look at the most lavish real estate listings on the market today.

Finally, on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, Cops joins the FBN Prime lineup. The show, which is also available on Fox Nation, shines a light on the many men and women in law enforcement and conveys the unpredictable situations and unique people they deal with daily to keep Americans safe.

Cops debuted in 1989 on Fox and aired on the broadcast network for 24 years. Spike TV (now known as Paramount Network) picked up the show in 2013, and it ran on the channel for seven years. In June 2020, Paramount pulled the show from its schedule in response to George Floyd protests.

Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation resurrected Cops in 2021 and the show’s 33rd season debuted on the streamer in October of that year. The 35th season of Cops premiered last week on Fox Nation.

The second season schedule of FBN Prime will look like this.

Mondays

· 8 PM-12 AM/ET – American Built with Stuart Varney

Tuesdays

· 8 PM-12 AM/ET – My Dream Car with Danielle Trotta

Wednesdays

· 8 PM-12 AM/ET – Mansion Global with Katrina Campins

Thursdays

· 8 PM-12 AM/ET – COPS