Eva Longoria Joins CNN+ as Host of Mexican Food and Travel Series

Actress Eva Longoria is coming to CNN Worldwide with a new iteration of the popular CNN original series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy—with Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The six-part travel and food series for CNN+ will debut on the streaming service in 2022.

This program will follow Longoria as she travels across Mexico exploring one of the most popular global cuisines. From harvesting blue agave for tequila, to slow cooking traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca, Longoria will travel across the diverse regions of Mexico to reveal its unique and colorful cuisines.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico,” Longoria said in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

CNN Original Series chief and evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis added: “Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and cuisine are a natural follow up to Stanley’s trip through Italy. We are thrilled she will take her journey on CNN+.”

Searching for Mexico will run exclusively on CNN+, and is the first major Original Series announcement on the forthcoming streaming service. CNN+ announced on Monday that former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is getting his own daily news show on the service. Former MSNBC anchor/NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt is getting her own daily politics show, while NYU professor and media personality Scott Galloway will host a business and tech show on the streamer.

Speaking of Searching for Italy, season two of the award-winning series hosted by Stanley Tucci is slated to premiere on CNN in Spring 2022.