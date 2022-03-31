ESPN Signs High-Profile Reporters Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski to Long-Term Extensions

ESPN has reached exclusive, multi-year extensions with Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, and Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The exact terms of each deal were not disclosed.

Known for breaking significant NBA news stories (dubbed “Woj Bombs” by diehard sports fans), Wojnarowski will continue to appear on ESPN’s shows and platforms, including NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, ESPN.com, the ESPN app and the NBA Draft as part of his new deal.

He will continue to host “The Woj Pod” as well as developing new opportunities, such as creating content for ESPN+, the company’s direct-to-consumer sports platform. Wojnarowski has been with ESPN since July 2017 after nearly a decade working for Yahoo Sports, where he spent time as editor of The Vertical.

“Millions of NBA fans rely daily on Woj’s distinctive insight and perspective,” said ESPN and Disney sports content chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “He’s accessible to fans through so many ESPN touch points and his tenacity, dedication and presence on social media provide added connectivity. We are thrilled to continue to showcase his exceptional work well into the future.”

Wojnarowski added, “I’m eager to continue working with a remarkable group of colleagues and grateful for ESPN’s relentless commitment to newsgathering and reporting. My profound appreciation to Jimmy Pitaro, Cristina Daglas, Norby Williamson, Dave Roberts, Lauren Reynolds, Greg Dowling, David Kraft and the entire universal news desk for the support, vision and leadership that makes ESPN such a remarkable place to do my job.”

Schefter, like Wojnarowski, is one of the most high-profile sports journalists in the business today.

As part of his new deal, Schefter will remain a staple on ESPN’s multiple platforms, breaking and reporting on NFL news year-round, and continue to be a key part of both ESPN’s pregame shows, Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown.

Throughout the year, Schefter will remain on NFL Live, the network’s daily weekday NFL show, and appear regularly on SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, and more. The veteran insider will also be part of ESPN’s NFL Draft presentation and Super Bowl coverage, in addition to other major NFL events.

Schefter will also contribute to ESPN.com, and develop new opportunities, such as creating content for ESPN+.

“The news cycle on the NFL has become a non-stop, year-round enterprise, and no one is more dialed in than Adam,” Pitaro said in a separate statement. “Thanks to his tireless work ethic and skill, Adam is constantly delivering the latest information to NFL fans who can’t get enough. He has a profound impact on ESPN shows as well as in the social media space, and we are excited to have him continue to call ESPN home for many years to come.”

Said Schefter, “Covering the most popular sport in the United States for the leading sports media company has been a dream combination. Every day, at each show and event, I am surrounded by the best teammates – producers, directors, researchers, production staff, and so many more – who elevate everyone around them.”

Schefter is entering his 13th season with ESPN, having begun with the network in 2009. He joined ESPN after spending five years at NFL Network, which launched in 2004. Overall, he has covered the NFL for more than 30 years, starting in 1990 as a beat writer covering the Denver Broncos, first with Rocky Mountain News and then the Denver Post.