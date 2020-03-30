ESPN Launches Its Own PSA for COVID-19

An increasing number of media outlets are launching public service announcements for the COVID-19 pandemic. ESPN debuted its PSA today during its morning show Get Up and it can now be seen across ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

According to ESPN’s vp of corporate citizenship Kevin Martinez, “the #oneteam public service announcement highlights that with games and practices on pause, we are still on one big team with important roles to play, including keeping our distance, checking on each other and supporting the heroes on the front line.”

The 30-second PSA features 24 ESPN on-air personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, Scott Van Pelt, Holly Rowe, Doris Burke, and many more. With the help of ESPN’s talent department, all 24 members recorded their own parts of the spot over the weekend, and the marketing team turned that into a 30-second promo, which is out today.

Take a look:

