Eric Hall Is the New Senior Executive Producer of CNN New Day

Eric Hall has been named the new senior executive producer of CNN’s morning show, New Day. He replaces longtime New Day ep Javi Morgado, who, starting in May, will run CNN’s 11 a.m. hour anchored by Kate Bolduan.

Some personal news to share…

After 6½ years at the helm of @NewDay, I am moving to a new challenge. Starting in May, I will oversee @CNN’s 11am show, At This Hour with @KateBolduan. I am really looking forward to a new adventure and normal hours after 15 years in morning TV. pic.twitter.com/AzEfhbf7br — Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) March 17, 2021

Hall is currently Brianna Keilar‘s executive producer on CNN Right Now. The duo will continue to work closely with one another because Keilar is joining New Day next month as co-host. Keilar is replacing Alisyn Camerota on the morning show. Camerota is leaving morning TV to anchor CNN weekday afternoons with Victor Blackwell.