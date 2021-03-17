CNN | Morning Shows | Revolving Door

Eric Hall Is the New Senior Executive Producer of CNN New Day

By A.J. Katz 

Eric Hall has been named the new senior executive producer of CNN’s morning show, New Day. He replaces longtime New Day ep Javi Morgado, who, starting in May, will run CNN’s 11 a.m. hour anchored by Kate Bolduan.

Hall is currently Brianna Keilar‘s executive producer on CNN Right Now. The duo will continue to work closely with one another because Keilar is joining New Day next month as co-host. Keilar is replacing Alisyn Camerota on the morning show. Camerota is leaving morning TV to anchor CNN weekday afternoons with Victor Blackwell.

Advertisement
Advertisement