Eric Bolling Parts Ways With Newsmax

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling is leaving Newsmax after a three-year run. Bolling’s departure was revealed in a press release posted to his official website on Friday.

“After working together for three years to produce, present, and break news for the American people, it’s time for Eric to embark on new endeavors,” the release states. “Eric and Newsmax are grateful for their time together and proud of the work they have produced.”

Bolling joined Newsmax in 2021, four years after his Fox News tenure ended amidst an investigation into sexual harassment claims made against him by multiple female colleagues. His role evolved from guest host to host of his own 8 p.m. weeknight show Eric Bolling The Balance.

Advertisement

Newsmax confirmed Bollling’s depature in a statement provided to TVNewser. “Newsmax has mutually agreed with host Eric Bolling to end Eric Bolling The Balance which airs in the 8pm Eastern hour. Starting Monday, June 3 Newsmax will air its Prime News show with rotating hosts until its new program is announced this summer.”

“Newsmax wishes Eric Bolling well in his future endeavors,” the statement continues. “The network looks forward to an exciting periods this election season which will include our nightly news coverage with Greta Van Susteren, Rob Schmitt, Greg Kelly and Chris Plante.”